Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Foul play not suspected after body found in Mississippi River, officials say

Mississippi River (generic).
Mississippi River (generic).(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Mississippi River late Monday night, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

Police said the body was found in the water by a dredging company that was working in the river.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the Coast Guard called officials to respond to River Road not far from BREC’s Farr Park around 11:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15.

EBRSO Maritime recovered the body from the river and turned it over to the coroner’s office to determine the cause of death, deputies said.

Officials are working with the LSU Faces Lab for identification.

Deputies said there are no obvious signs of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional details will be provided as they become available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Hay
DOTD to issue special permits for transporting hay
Protestors ask for death row clemency petitions to be granted
Protestors ask for death row clemency petitions to be granted on steps of State Capitol
File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
Retail sales rose solidly last month in a sign that consumers are still spending freely
$100K Powerball prize recently won in BR area