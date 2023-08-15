Eastbound lane closures expected along part of Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Drivers on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge will have to deal with upcoming lane closures.

Emergency roadwork will cause I-10 eastbound to be down to one lane between the Henderson area and Lake Pebla.

The lane closures are expected to start at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 18, and will run through noon on Tuesday, August 22. The closure will take place again between 8 p.m. on Friday, August 25, and noon on Tuesday, August 29.

Officials said the closures are needed for crews to replace a broken finger joint on the bridge near the Butte La Rose exit.

During the closures, drivers are urged to take I-49 north to US 190 east toward Baton Rouge as an alternate route.

Detour for I-10 eastbound lane closure on Atchafalaya Bridge (DOTD)

For the latest on traffic conditions, drivers can visit 511la.org.

