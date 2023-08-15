Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eastbound lane closures expected along part of Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Drivers on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge will have to deal with upcoming lane closures.

Emergency roadwork will cause I-10 eastbound to be down to one lane between the Henderson area and Lake Pebla.

The lane closures are expected to start at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 18, and will run through noon on Tuesday, August 22. The closure will take place again between 8 p.m. on Friday, August 25, and noon on Tuesday, August 29.

Officials said the closures are needed for crews to replace a broken finger joint on the bridge near the Butte La Rose exit.

During the closures, drivers are urged to take I-49 north to US 190 east toward Baton Rouge as an alternate route.

Detour for I-10 eastbound lane closure on Atchafalaya Bridge
Detour for I-10 eastbound lane closure on Atchafalaya Bridge(DOTD)

For the latest on traffic conditions, drivers can visit 511la.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

School zones remain in effect on weekdays from 6:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. in the morning and from 2...
Johnny Ahysen explains school bus passing rules
Road closure announced.
I-12 to I-10 flyover ramp in EBR to close for repairs
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Vehicle pursuit stretching across multiple parishes leads to crash, killing 3
WAFB's Johnny Ahysen breaks down traffic and crashes in Pointe Coupee Parish and West Baton...
Crashes occurs in Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge parishes