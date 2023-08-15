Facebook
Deputies looking for work release inmate who walked off job site

Jacob Cassagne
Jacob Cassagne(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are searching for a work release inmate who walked off his job site on Tuesday, August 15, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jacob Allen Cassagne, 27, left his job site at Jett’s Food Mart in Zachary. The store is located at 1080 Church Street.

According to EBRSO, Cassagne left in an unidentified red SUV or hatchback with tinted windows. Deputies said he was last seen wearing a blue Jett’s Mart polo shirt and black pants.

Authorities said Cassagne is 5-foot-8 and weighs about 130 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has details that can help investigators is asked to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

