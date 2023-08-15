Dangerous heat continues to plague the Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While the capitol region continues to deal with relenting heat, some homeowners are taking things into their own hands.

Pat Anderson says if the rain won’t come to him, he will just make it rain for himself.

“I thought to myself when it does rain, it cools everything down. So, you know what, I put a sprinkler on my roof,” Anderson explained.

Anderson runs the sprinkler for just 20 minutes in the morning, at noon, and in the evenings. He says his home is four to five degrees cooler, and he says it is even giving his air conditioner a much-needed break.

”It has been running for two months non-stop, now it is off,” Anderson said.

While residents in the Baton Rouge area do everything they can to cool themselves inside their homes, experts said they also need to take care of themselves outside.

That includes staying hydrated with how much you drink and when you drink.

“Take the extra caution. We have to be mindful. It is not just water that we need to take in. You are sweating out sodium and electrolytes. You have to replace those too,” added Arien Morgan with EMS.

In the last 90 days, East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services has responded to more than 100 heat-related calls. In the month of June, they saw 30 calls, while numbers jumped in July to more than 50 calls. Only 15 days into the month of August, they have responded to more than 20 calls due to the heat.

”They are steadily rising, whether it is people who work outdoors, even people playing sports outdoors,” Morgan continued.

As for Anderson, he says he will keep doing what he needs to do to stay cool during this heat wave.

”Well, I figure water has to be less expensive. My electricity bill has skyrocketed. I put the numbers together. It is cheaper,” said Anderson.

