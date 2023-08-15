Brief break from the triple-digit heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front will slip through the local area this afternoon. High temperatures may not make 100°, but we are still expected to break a record (98° - 2006). The front won’t be a huge temperature changer. It will more so impact humidity levels. Feels like temperatures will be below 100° for Wednesday afternoon in most spots. Even Thursday and a chunk of Friday will feel “comfortable” for mid-August standards.

A couple of spotty t-showers will develop out ahead of the front. Drier air on the backside of the front will keep prevailing dry weather in place through the end of the week. Humidity levels will increase back towards dangerous levels over the weekend. By Saturday, Heat Advisories or more serious Excessive Heat Warnings could return to the local forecast.

A tropical wave is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico during the beginning of next week. The exact track of this wave will determine local weather impacts. For now, we have a mention of rain (30-40%) for Monday and Tuesday of next week. If the wave tracks closer or across Louisiana, then rain chances will need to be increased. At this time tropical development is possible, but chances remain low thanks to wind shear and some Saharan dust in the area.

