Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Brief break from the triple-digit heat

Dr. Steve Caparotta gives the 9 a.m. weather forecast on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front will slip through the local area this afternoon. High temperatures may not make 100°, but we are still expected to break a record (98° - 2006). The front won’t be a huge temperature changer. It will more so impact humidity levels. Feels like temperatures will be below 100° for Wednesday afternoon in most spots. Even Thursday and a chunk of Friday will feel “comfortable” for mid-August standards.

Humidity Trend
Humidity Trend(WAFB)
High Temps Next 7 Days
High Temps Next 7 Days(WAFB)

A couple of spotty t-showers will develop out ahead of the front. Drier air on the backside of the front will keep prevailing dry weather in place through the end of the week. Humidity levels will increase back towards dangerous levels over the weekend. By Saturday, Heat Advisories or more serious Excessive Heat Warnings could return to the local forecast.

GRAF - Futurecast
GRAF - Futurecast(WAFB)

A tropical wave is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico during the beginning of next week. The exact track of this wave will determine local weather impacts. For now, we have a mention of rain (30-40%) for Monday and Tuesday of next week. If the wave tracks closer or across Louisiana, then rain chances will need to be increased. At this time tropical development is possible, but chances remain low thanks to wind shear and some Saharan dust in the area.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Dr. Steve Caparotta gives the 9 a.m. weather forecast on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, Aug. 15
Dr. Steve provides the 5 a.m. weather update on Tuesday, August 15.
FIRST ALERT 5 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, August 15
WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather for Monday, August 14.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, August 14
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather for Monday, August 14.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, August 14