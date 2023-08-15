Facebook
Body found in Mississippi River, police say

Mississippi River (generic).
Mississippi River (generic).
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A body was found in the Mississippi River on Tuesday morning, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

Police said the body was found in the water by a dredging company that was working in the river.

BRPD is working with the LSU Faces Lab for identification.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional details will be provided as they become available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

