Body found in Mississippi River, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A body was found in the Mississippi River on Tuesday morning, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

Police said the body was found in the water by a dredging company that was working in the river.

BRPD is working with the LSU Faces Lab for identification.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional details will be provided as they become available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

