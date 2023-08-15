Beef Bourguignonne

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This recipe is typical of the country French techniques recreated in early New Orleans. In this dish, Burgundy wine is used for both flavoring and tenderizing the meat. Potatoes and pearl onions may also be added for additional flavor. It’s one of Julia Child’s favorite, and what better way to celebrate her birthday!

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

2½–3 pounds cubed beef chuck

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

⅓ cup flour

¼ cup vegetable oil

4 slices bacon

2 cups diced onions

½ cup grated carrots

¼ cup minced garlic

1 cup sliced mushrooms

3 cups red Burgundy wine

4 cups beef broth

1 tbsp tomato paste

½ tsp dried thyme

1½ cups sliced green onions

¼ cup chopped parsley

Method:

In a large mixing bowl, season meat with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Coat well with flour then set aside. In a cast iron Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Sauté sliced bacon until golden brown. Remove, crush and keep warm. Add meat into bacon drippings in 3 separate batches. Brown meat on all sides and allow it to caramelize in bottom of pot. Remove and keep warm. In the same Dutch oven, add onions, carrots and minced garlic then sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Blend in mushrooms, wine, broth and tomato paste. Scrape bottom of pot to release caramelized flavor. Return meat to Dutch oven. Add cooked bacon and thyme. Cover and simmer 1½ hours or until meat is tender. Add green onions and parsley then adjust seasonings if necessary. Serve over your favorite pasta.

