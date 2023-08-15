Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Beef Bourguignonne

This recipe is typical of the country French techniques recreated in early New Orleans.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This recipe is typical of the country French techniques recreated in early New Orleans. In this dish, Burgundy wine is used for both flavoring and tenderizing the meat. Potatoes and pearl onions may also be added for additional flavor. It’s one of Julia Child’s favorite, and what better way to celebrate her birthday!

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

2½–3 pounds cubed beef chuck

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

⅓ cup flour

¼ cup vegetable oil

4 slices bacon

2 cups diced onions

½ cup grated carrots

¼ cup minced garlic

1 cup sliced mushrooms

3 cups red Burgundy wine

4 cups beef broth

1 tbsp tomato paste

½ tsp dried thyme

1½ cups sliced green onions

¼ cup chopped parsley

Method:

In a large mixing bowl, season meat with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Coat well with flour then set aside. In a cast iron Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Sauté sliced bacon until golden brown. Remove, crush and keep warm. Add meat into bacon drippings in 3 separate batches. Brown meat on all sides and allow it to caramelize in bottom of pot. Remove and keep warm. In the same Dutch oven, add onions, carrots and minced garlic then sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Blend in mushrooms, wine, broth and tomato paste. Scrape bottom of pot to release caramelized flavor. Return meat to Dutch oven. Add cooked bacon and thyme. Cover and simmer 1½ hours or until meat is tender. Add green onions and parsley then adjust seasonings if necessary. Serve over your favorite pasta.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

This recipe is typical of the country French techniques recreated in early New Orleans.
Stirrin' It Up: Beef Bourguignonne (August 15, 2023)
Stirrin' It Up: Nice and Spicy Catfish Poboy (August 10, 2023).
Nice and Spicy Catfish Poboy
The Blue Channel catfish of Louisiana is not only a favorite of the Cajuns and Creoles, but it...
Stirrin' It Up: Nice and Spicy Catfish Poboy (August 10, 2023)
Stirrin' It Up: Zucchini, Squash & Corn Casserole (August 8, 2023).
Zucchini, Squash & Corn Casserole