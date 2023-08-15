August cold front delivers lower humidity

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The streak of Excessive Heat Warnings comes to an end for some of us today, including the Baton Rouge area, but it will still be plenty hot.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 15 (WAFB)

High temperatures are expected to top out near or a little above 100°, but humidity will gradually start to fall from north-to-south as a weak cold front makes its way through the region. The somewhat lower humidity may be enough to keep the northern half of our area below the Heat Warning criteria of heat indices at/above 113°, but the margin will be slim. Rain chances will also be slim, only running 20% or so along the front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 15 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 15 (WAFB)

Lower Humidity, Brief Break from the Extreme Heat

The main impacts from Tuesday’s cold front will be a couple of days of lower humidity and morning temperatures that run closer to normal. Lows from Wednesday through Friday will bottom out in the low to mid 70s, but afternoon highs will still be plenty hot, ranging from the upper 90s to low 100s. The lower humidity will also result in lower heat index values, meaning we may get a couple of days without Heat Advisories or Warnings, even with temperatures continuing to run well above normal.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 15 (WAFB)

Looking Ahead

Our break from the extreme heat will be brief, with humidity returning with a vengeance as we head into the weekend. Highs will continue to reach the triple digits in many areas, and with humidity rebounding, Heat Advisories and Warnings are likely to return by the weekend. Rain chances look to remain minimal through Sunday.

Into next week, we are keeping an eye on the potential for a tropical wave to move across the Gulf of Mexico. This is actually quite typical for the summer months, but most of the waves have stayed well to our south so far this summer. Any potential rain from this feature will be tied to the strength and position of high pressure located to our north. There will likely be a gradient in any rainfall, with higher totals along the coast and lower totals the farther inland you travel.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 15 (WAFB)

Tropical Update

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a pair of features in the eastern Atlantic. The first is a tropical wave located west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Development odds are only listed at 10% as of the 1 a.m. Tuesday outlook, with a generally westward motion expected in the days ahead. The second is another tropical wave expected to emerge from Africa in the next day or so. This one is given a 30% chance of development as it moves generally to the west-northwest.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 15 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.