AARP La., FBI to host telephone town hall on how to avoid scams


By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - AARP Louisiana is hosting a telephone town hall with the FBI to discuss imposter scams and how to avoid falling victim to them Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The town hall starts at 10 a.m. Phone lines open at 9 a.m., according to organizers.

Participants can call toll-free at 855-962-1521 to join the conversation.

The live video stream can also be viewed on the AARP Louisiana Facebook page.

The event is free and open to the public.

Special Agent Krista Bradford and Supervisory Special Agent Clinton Epperson will join the call to answer caller questions live.

