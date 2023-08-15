3 vehicle crash leaves St. James Parish woman dead

The following is a news release from Louisiana State Police:

GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - On August 14, 2023, shortly before 5:00 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a three-vehicle crash on US 61 north of LA 3274 in St. James Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 31-year-old Destiny Scott of Gramercy.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Scott was driving a 2021 Hyundai Kona headed south on US 61 in the left lane while a 2000 Toyota Camry was traveling in the left lane behind Scott. At the same time, a 2013 Ford F-150 was traveling north on US 61. For reasons still being investigated, the Camry struck the rear of the Kona, causing it to cross over the median, enter the northbound lane and strike the F-150 head-on. As a result of the impact, both the Kona and F-150 entered a canal and became partially submerged after exiting the roadway.

While it is unknown if Scott was restrained at the time of the crash, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The drivers of the Camry and F-150 were both transported to a local hospital for minor injuries sustained in the crash. Although impairment is not suspected for the driver of the Toyota, a standard toxicology sample was obtained. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics demonstrate that properly worn restraints can significantly reduce your risk of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.

