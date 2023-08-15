2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Mentorship Academy Sharks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp takes us to Mentorship Academy to visit with the Sharks.

Ellis Spears is entering his first year as the Sharks head coach, as Spears is a head coach for the first time overall.

He has a long and impressive resume, however, serving as an assistant at many schools, including local stops at Southern Lab.

Now Spears leads a program coming off a 2-8 campaign a season ago.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.