$100K Powerball prize recently won in BR area

(Jensen Young - CBS7)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A lucky person recently purchased a Powerball ticket worth $100,000, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Murphy Express on Highway 16 in Denham Springs.

The prize was claimed or won on Monday, August 14, according to lottery officials.

Winning scratch-off tickets and Fast Play tickets can be claimed up to 90 days following the closure of the game. Winning draw-style game tickets can be claimed up to 180 days following the drawing in which the prize was won.

For more details on where winning tickets were recently sold in Louisiana, click here.

