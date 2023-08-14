West Baton Rouge Parish Schools return to class for new school year

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Parish Schools returned to class Thursday, Aug. 10. The school system is walking into the new year with a new Superintendent, Dr. Chandler Smith. Since his start date on May 1, he’s been working on the new Career Academy with juniors and seniors at Port Allen and Brusly High.

They plan to launch a career and technical educational apprenticeship program in the Fall to increase students’ skills and give them more opportunities before they graduate.

The program will primarily high school juniors and seniors to learn trades through Baton Rouge Community College. Some of those trade courses will be manufacturing, millwright, construction, electrical work, and health care.

Port Allen High cheer, color guard, dance and football squads woke up with 9News This Morning to preview the year ahead.

