Waguespack claims AG Landry is threatening his supporters and donors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a big day for Stephen Waguespack (R) and his supporters on Thursday last week showing off their Wag swag, when he officially qualified for governor. But it was while taking questions afterward that he claimed Jeff Landry’s (R) campaign is threatening his supporters and donors saying there will be “consequences” if they do not support Landry’s campaign instead.

“That campaign has absolutely deployed those tactics. And look I’ll be honest with you, I’m a big boy with thick skin, I’ve got plenty of scar tissue to handle anything. So, I’m not scared of that,” said Waguespack.

Waguespack says the week before qualifying, his team got several calls from supporters and donors saying if he went through with qualifying, that one donor would dedicate $1 million of their own money to personally go after his reputation and character on a weekly basis. Flyers critical of Waguespack were just recently mailed out.

“When you get two calls like that, I’m not gonna lie to you it’s sobering. My wife and I talked about it, we prayed about it. And we said okay what’s best for our family, what’s best for our state. It made me want to dig my heels in...it made my resolve that much stronger,” Waguespack explained.

Attorney General Landry responded to the allegations by saying, “Well, that’s why they’re probably in single digits. Look I’m not worried about what they say and if they’re the only ones that have me in their crosshairs than we’re certainly not doing something right”. Adding the most important person in this election to him are the people of Louisiana.

Waguespack says we all deserve better than campaigns that run on smear tactics and candidates should instead debate on merits and policies.

“If it takes lies and scandal that is made up out of pure fiction to come after me and you have to hide behind other entities to do it... I think the people are gonna see that man, they’re gonna see right through it,” Waguespack continued.

Landry’s team declined an interview with us Monday. We also asked Waguespack’s team for any proof of these threats, but they did not provide any.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.