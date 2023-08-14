SMART LIVING: Non-verbal power hacks for women in the workplace

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Men make power moves in the workplace all the time, but women can also make silent power moves.

“There are a lot of fun non-verbal hacks that we can do as women to help become more powerful,” said Leilani Carver Madalon, Ph.D., an associate professor of communications at Maryville University.

Professor Madalon said it’s not just about what you say, but what your body is saying. Her first tip creates likeability within seconds of meeting someone. It’s called the eyebrow flash.

“It’s raising your eyebrows for one-sixth of the second. It’s like this, ‘Hi, so great to meet you.’ ‘Hi, it’s wonderful to meet you.’ You do need to practice it in a mirror because, otherwise, it can look a little weird,” Madalon said.

Also, always be the first to initiate handshakes. According to Madalon, offering handshakes or a greeting is powerful.

One of Madolon’s favorite power moves in a meeting is called the temple.

“I’m in a meeting, and I want everyone to listen to me about what I’m going to say. Then I’ll lean forward and go, ‘So what I think is,’ and it makes everybody’s eyes go to me. And it also is physical in that people see and this is a power move on a table,” Madalon said.

There are also some power moves to do for yourself. Madalon said standing in the wonder woman pose with her hands on her hips before speaking events helps her communicate with herself that she is powerful.

