One-time pay bonus approved for Assumption Parish educators

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Officials said that a one-time pay bonus has been approved for teachers and school support staff in Assumption Parish.

Specifically, the Assumption Parish School Board approved a $1,110 stipend for certified educators and a $550 payment for support staff.

“In the Assumption Parish School System, we firmly believe that investing in our teachers and staff members is an investment in the future of our students and our community,” said Assumption Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. John Barthelemy. “Our dedicated educators and staff members are the heart and soul of our schools while shaping young minds, igniting curiosity, and fostering a love for learning.”

The bonuses will go to educators and staff who maintain their employment with the Assumption Parish School System through Friday, August 25. Officials said that employees who qualify for the stipend must be actively employed on that day and can’t be on leave without pay or worker’s compensation.

Officials said that employees using sabbatical leave and/or extended medical leave will receive about 65% of the supplement amount.

“As we envision the educational landscape of the future, we understand that attracting and retaining exceptional educators and staff members is vital to our mission of providing the highest quality education and experiences. By offering a stipend, we aim to acknowledge the immense responsibilities and challenges employees face daily,” Dr. Barthelemy said.

