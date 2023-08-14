Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

New initiative being rolled out as part of battle against opioid crisis in EBR

(WHSV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new initiative is being rolled out in East Baton Rouge Parish as part of the ongoing battle against the opioid crisis.

Officials said the new initiative is called Peers on Point and is being rolled out by the Set Free Indeed Ministry in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Peers on Point will quickly provide on-site support to someone struggling with opioid addiction and that person’s family, officials said. They added that a person will also be offered immediate transport to a treatment center. If a person refuses treatment, crews will offer recovery resources, Narcan medication, and fentanyl strips as a form of support.

The announcement about Peers on Point comes as Baton Rouge continues to make headway through the When You Are Ready program, the flagship program of the Set Free Indeed Ministry.

Tonja Myles spearheads the When You Are Ready program. She and her team of eight peer support specialists have worked to battle the crisis.

Officials said that since the When You Are Ready program launched more than two years ago, crews have visited more than 870 locations in or around overdose “hot spots.” The crews have interacted with about 300 people a month, about a third of whom suffer from substance abuse and mental health issues.

The team behind When You Are Ready has also given out 1,245 Narcan kits, 500 fentanyl strips, and thousands of printed materials with details about treatment and recovery resources.

“As we review the data and witness the impact of the opioid crisis on our community, it’s evident that strategic collaboration and evidence-based interventions are making a difference,” said East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broom. “Our focus is clear: to prioritize the health and safety of our residents.”

For more details about the When You Are Ready Program, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

LSU Tigers
Georgia begins quest for 3rd straight championship as No. 1 in AP Top 25. Michigan, Ohio State next
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
Mayor Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County...
6 former Mississippi officers have pleaded guilty to state charges for torturing two Black men
large grass fires in East Feliciana Parish
Large grass fires rekindle Monday morning in East Feliciana Parish