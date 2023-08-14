Facebook
Members of public can learn about North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative

(North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An open house event is being planned for members of the public to learn more about the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative.

The training program is a collaboration between Baton Rouge Community College and ExxonMobil and provides basic training in pipefitting, electrical, instrumentation, millwright, and welding crafts.

The open house event is set for Wednesday, August 16, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The event will be at the BRCC Acadian Campus on Acadian Thruway.

During the open house, people can learn more about training opportunities available through the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative, hear from workforce partners, visit classrooms, and see training labs.

You must register ahead of time to attend the open house. Click here for more information about registration.

Graduates of the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative can earn nationally recognized construction certifications from the American Welding Society and the National Center for Construction Education and Research. The training program began in 2012 and has had more than 480 graduates since it got started.

