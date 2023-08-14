Man missing after attending event in downtown BR, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man that allegedly went missing after attending an event in downtown Baton Rouge, police said.

According to officials, Jeffery Joseph Leon, 53, of New Iberia, was last seen in the 300 block of 3rd Street around 2:30 a.m.

Leon was supposedly heading home to New Iberia in a tan colored 2008 Ford Expedition with chrome rims, police said.

Truck (Baton Rouge Police Department)

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a red baseball cap, police added.

Anyone having information on Jeffery Leon whereabouts is urged to contact the Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.