LSU players sound off on latest rankings in AP Preseason poll as season nears

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The AP Preseason poll came out Monday, August 14. LSU and the SEC are once again major players in the chase for a championship.

The Tigers checking in at No. 5 just like they were in the coach’s poll.

Georgia got all but three first-place votes looking for a three-peat.

The Big 10 occupies 2 and 3, while Alabama right ahead of the Tigers.

The excitement building towards the LSU football season will only grow with the Tigers officially ranked in the top five of both national polls.

“In my head, I feel like we’re going to win it I mean I know it’s kind of early to say that but in my head, I think that every day that we’re going to win it,” “But coach Kelly he doesn’t see it like that, he sees it as let’s win today and that’s how you really do it and sometimes I have to pull back and realize let’s win today, let’s worry about today.”

Leading the way is quarterback Jayden Daniels who continues to draw great reviews in fall camp.

“I think he’s trusting us as an o-line to protect him which allows him to make...worry about what he should be worrying about and let us worry about the d-line not touching him so now he’s able to make calls that he wasn’t sure earlier on.”

And Zachary native Chris Hilton Jr. certainly seems poised for a breakout season after dealing with a knee and shoulder injury. The quiet Hilton is feeling pretty good about year number three as a Tiger.

“Prayed almost every day, attack rehab every day and I was thankful for my trainers,” said Hilton Jr. “It puts you in a dark place mentally and I was in the dark place for a long time and I was able to bring myself out of it just by keeping faith in God and now I’m 100% healthy and I owe everything to Him and that’s why you see what you see now.” “My goal this year is basically to make a name for myself.

