Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU football ranked No. 5 in AP preseason poll

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have been ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll.

It’s the best preseason ranking the Tigers have received since 2016.

The Georgia Bulldogs were selected as the top team in the poll released on Monday, followed by Michigan and Ohio State.

Click here to see the full list.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

Matt House breaks down defense
LSU's Matt House breaks down defense
WAFB's John Eads talks the latest on LSU recruiting, the loaded RB room, Tigers trends and the...
LSU recruiting latest, loaded RB room, trends, Saints | Game Time with John Eads Eps. 3
WAFB's Jacques Doucet joins Game Time to discuss the latest at LSU fall camp.
WAFB's Jacques Doucet discusses the latest on the Tigers at fall camp | Game Time with John Eads
What were the Tigers' trends for last season and the seasons before? How did they fare on the...
What are the latest trends for the Tigers last season and prior years? | Game Time with John Eads