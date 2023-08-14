Livingston man reported missing; friends say he has brain injury

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s office is searching for a man that went missing with an alleged brain injury, deputies said.

Randy Klein, 55, of Albany, La., was disoriented when individuals last crossed path with him, officials said.

Friends who reported Klein missing told deputies he suffers from a traumatic brain injury, according to officials.

Deputies said they are working to trace his last steps near Hutchinson Cemetery Rd & Vivian White Rd in the Albany area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the LPSO at (225) 686-2241 x1.

