Large grass fires rekindle Monday morning in East Feliciana Parish

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Large grass fires in East Feliciana Parish rekindled Monday morning, August 14, according to firefighters.

Officials said the flames rekindled after some rotten trees fell across power lines and set fire to the land below.

As of Monday morning, firefighters said 150 to 200 acres have burned in the villages of Norwood and Wilson. The flames charred the area near LA-422 and Davis Lane.

Assistant Fire Chief Darryl Buhler with the Bluff Creek Fire Department said flames first broke out around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Assistant Chief Buhler believes arson could be the original cause of one of the fires.

One firefighter did suffer from heat exhaustion while battling the fires. A tree also fell on the leg of someone with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, but that person should be okay.

Assistant Chief Buhler is warning the public about no open burning during this dry weather.

A burn ban is also still in effect across Louisiana. It went into effect last Monday, August 7.

Officials with the Department of Agriculture and Forestry are helping assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we get more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.