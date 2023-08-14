Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Large grass fires rekindle Monday morning in East Feliciana Parish

Every volunteer fire department in East Feliciana Parish is responding to two large grass fires in the villages of Norwood and Wilson.
By Kamren Phillips and WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Large grass fires in East Feliciana Parish rekindled Monday morning, August 14, according to firefighters.

Officials said the flames rekindled after some rotten trees fell across power lines and set fire to the land below.

As of Monday morning, firefighters said 150 to 200 acres have burned in the villages of Norwood and Wilson. The flames charred the area near LA-422 and Davis Lane.

Assistant Fire Chief Darryl Buhler with the Bluff Creek Fire Department said flames first broke out around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Assistant Chief Buhler believes arson could be the original cause of one of the fires.

One firefighter did suffer from heat exhaustion while battling the fires. A tree also fell on the leg of someone with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, but that person should be okay.

Assistant Chief Buhler is warning the public about no open burning during this dry weather.

A burn ban is also still in effect across Louisiana. It went into effect last Monday, August 7.

Officials with the Department of Agriculture and Forestry are helping assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we get more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

LSU Tigers
Georgia begins quest for 3rd straight championship as No. 1 in AP Top 25. Michigan, Ohio State next
New initiative being rolled out as part of battle against opioid crisis in EBR
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
Mayor Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County...
6 former Mississippi officers have pleaded guilty to state charges for torturing two Black men