Mayor Cantrell’s husband dies, city says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The First Gentleman of New Orleans, Jason Cantrell, has passed away, according to a city spokesperson.

The City of New Orleans issued the following statement on Mon., Aug. 14.

“It is with great sadness and heartache that we announce the passing of First Gentleman Jason Cantrell,” said Director of Communications Gregory Joseph.

“He was a devoted husband and father, as well as a dedicated public servant who valiantly served the residents of this city not only alongside Mayor Cantrell but also as an experienced family, civil and criminal attorney. First Gentleman Cantrell will forever be missed and cherished by his beloved family, the legal community and the entire City of New Orleans. May he rest in God’s eternal peace.

Our love and prayers remain with Mayor Cantrell, their daughter RayAnn and the entire Cantrell family. We ask that you please respect their privacy during this challenging time.”

City Council Vice President Helena Moreno says the death is sad and shocking.

“The Cantrell family has lost a father, a son, and spouse,” she said in a statement on social media. “I encourage all New Orleanians to lift the Mayor and her family up in prayer during this tragic and difficult time.”

“The New Orleans Police Department is saddened to hear of the passing of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband First Gentleman Jason Cantrell,” Interim NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork said in a statement. “On behalf of the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department, I offer my deepest and sincerest condolences to Mayor Cantrell, her daughter RayAnn, and the entire Cantrell family.

“First Gentleman Cantrell spent several years serving his community as an Orleans Parish Public Defender representing juveniles and adults in criminal matters ranging from curfew violations, drugs, and gun possession to armed robbery and homicides. He also spent several years in the city attorney’s office where he successfully prosecuted misdemeanor municipal offenses and traffic violations. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Cantrell and her family.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

