Cool front delivers a break from the humidity this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will make it 11 straight days of Excessive Heat Warnings for our area, with highs again expected to reach the low 100s, and heat index values peaking near 115° by this afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 14 (081423_forecast_WAFB)

Today’s record high for Baton Rouge is 102°, last set in 2007, and 102° is what I’ve got in the forecast. A few spotty t-showers are possible, but today’s rain chances will run less than 20%.

Break from the Humidity Ahead

A cold front will sink down to the northern Gulf Coast by late Tuesday as high pressure weakens and shifts to our west. Cold fronts in August have a tough time making a significant difference in temperatures, but there will be a noticeable drop in humidity with the passage of the front. Instead of morning lows at/above 80°, we’ll see a few days with lows in the low-mid 70s from Wednesday through Friday.

And perhaps the biggest change will be in peak heat index values. Those numbers will drop considerably with the lower humidity, peaking under 100° on Wednesday and below 105° for many through the end of the week. Those lower heat index numbers should finally give us a break from the Excessive Heat Warnings. However, it must be noted that it will still be plenty hot, with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s through the end of the week.

Oppressive Heat Returns This Weekend

The full onslaught of heat and humidity makes a return by the weekend as our winds shift around to the south and usher Gulf moisture back into the region. Weekend highs will reach/exceed 100° for most, with heat index numbers starting to climb back above 110°. While we look forward to a break from the humidity during the mid part of the week, our forecast shows another run of little to no rainfall for many of us through the weekend.

Looking ahead, there are some indications that a tropical wave moving across the Gulf may bring an uptick in rain chances during the early/mid part of next week, but we’ll have to monitor trends since that’s still 7+ days down the road.

Tropics Coming to Life?

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the potential for a couple of waves to emerge from Africa this week. Both systems are currently given a 20% chance of development over the next 7 days, with models somewhat split on their future prospects.

