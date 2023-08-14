Child struck by vehicle Monday afternoon, police say
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a child struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon, August 14, according to police.
Officers said the incident happened around 3:25 p.m. on Lovett Road in Central.
The child was taken to a hospital, according to police. However, specific details about the child’s condition have not been released.
Police said they are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
