Child struck by vehicle Monday afternoon, police say

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a child struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon, August 14, according to police.

Officers said the incident happened around 3:25 p.m. on Lovett Road in Central.

The child was taken to a hospital, according to police. However, specific details about the child’s condition have not been released.

Police said they are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

