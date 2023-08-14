Brew at the Zoo tickets go on sale Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of year again.

The 9th annual Brew at the Zoo will take place Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

BREC says the event invites guests ages 21 and up for an after-hours evening of beer tasting, food sampling, live music, animal encounters, and more.

The 1,500-person event is highly anticipated each fall in Baton Rouge.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Aug. 14.

General admission tickets cost $60, VIP is $125 and a designated driver costs $30.

Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.