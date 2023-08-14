Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Brew at the Zoo tickets go on sale Monday

The Baton Rouge Zoo is hosting a new, 21 and older, event this May
(tcw-wafb)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of year again.

The 9th annual Brew at the Zoo will take place Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

BREC says the event invites guests ages 21 and up for an after-hours evening of beer tasting, food sampling, live music, animal encounters, and more.

The 1,500-person event is highly anticipated each fall in Baton Rouge.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Aug. 14.

General admission tickets cost $60, VIP is $125 and a designated driver costs $30.

Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

Michael Hollins
BRPD: Man in custody after failed traffic stop leads to pursuit near casino
Michael Mastin
Ascension Parish worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply due in court
West Baton Rouge Parish Schools return to class for new school year
CONSUMER REPORTS: Protect your home from excessive heat