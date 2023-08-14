Brew at the Zoo tickets go on sale Monday
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of year again.
The 9th annual Brew at the Zoo will take place Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
BREC says the event invites guests ages 21 and up for an after-hours evening of beer tasting, food sampling, live music, animal encounters, and more.
The 1,500-person event is highly anticipated each fall in Baton Rouge.
Tickets go on sale Monday, Aug. 14.
General admission tickets cost $60, VIP is $125 and a designated driver costs $30.
