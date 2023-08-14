Facebook
Boil advisory issued for part of Livingston Parish

Boil Water Advisory
Boil Water Advisory(Pixabay (custom credit))
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A boil advisory has been issued for Ward Two Water District customers in Walker, La., officials said.

Areas included in the boil advisory are:

  • Arnold Road from Duff Road to Walker North Road (LA-447) including all side streets in between
  • Courtney Road from Walker North Road to Courtney Run Mobile Home Park including all side streets in between
  • Walker North Road from Arnold Road to Lonnie Wascom Road
  • Ethan Road, David Lee Drive, and all side streets in between

This advisory has been issued due to repairs to a cut water main on Arnold Road, officials added. The water pressure will reportedly drop below the Louisiana Department of Health minimum standard.

More information on this boil advisory can be found at www.ward2water.com under “BOIL ADVISORIES”. If customers have any questions, they may contact Ward 2 Water District by calling (225) 665-5188 or email Customer Service at customerservice@ward2water.com.

