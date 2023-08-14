Facebook
Ascension Parish worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply due in court

Michael Mastin
Michael Mastin(Ascension Parish Government)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish government employee has been terminated and arrested after allegedly relieving himself in the water supply at a Donaldsonville water plant.

Michael Mastin, 57, of Baton Rouge is charged with two counts contaminating water supplies, and two counts criminal damage to a critical infrastructure after he urinated inside of the water supply.

Mastin is expected to appear in court Monday, Aug. 14 for an arraignment.

According to officials, on Wednesday, March 22, they were informed about the incident. After further investigation, they determined that the information was credible.

Mastin was arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and has been booked into the parish jail.

“At no time was the public in danger. All water samples taken to date are in good standing and meet all safe water drinking requirements,” said Ascension Parish President Clint Coinment.

