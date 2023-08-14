Ascension Little League Team Reflects on Memorable Season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U-12 Ascension Parish Little League team’s magical season ended earlier this week. The AP squad fell to Texas in the Southwest Regional Tournament Championship, just one step shy of a trip to Williamsport.

Despite the result, this team won the state championship for the first time, played on national television several times, and nearly earned a bid to the LLWS in just three years since starting the program. Coaches, players, and parents reflect back on this season with joy and should cherish this season for the rest of their lives.

