2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: White Castle Bulldogs

WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - We’re in White Castle as we head into the final week of Sportsline Summer Camp, with the Bulldogs and others holding their fall scrimmages later in the week.

Allen is one of just six seniors for a Bulldogs team that’s been starting 9th and 10th graders at several key spots already.

Now they’re going with a freshman Javon Woods at quarterback, expecting him to be a four-year starter.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.