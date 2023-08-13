Facebook
Multiple fire crews battling large grass fires in East Feliciana Parish

large grass fires in East Feliciana Parish
large grass fires in East Feliciana Parish(Assistant Fire Chief Darryl Buhler)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAST FELICIANA, La. (WAFB) - Every volunteer fire department in East Feliciana Parish is responding to two large grass fires in the villages of Norwood and Wilson.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Darryl Buhler with the Bluff Creek Fire Department, the fires broke out around 3 Sunday afternoon.

The blazes span about 60 acres near LA-422 in East Feliciana Parish, near Davis Lane.

We’re told one firefighter did suffer from heat exhaustion while battling the fires. A tree also fell on the leg of someone with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry but they should be okay.

Assistant Chief Buhler believes arson could be the cause of one of the fires.

He’s warning the public about no open burning during this dry weather.

A burn ban is also still in effect across Louisiana, it went into effect last Monday, August 7.

Officials with the Department of Agriculture and Forestry are helping assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we get more information.

