House fire leaves 9 residents displaced

West Morvant Place
West Morvant Place(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on Saturday, August 12, that left nine people displaced, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials said the home where the flames broke out is located on W. Morvant Place near Ironwood Drive in Baker.

Crews from both the Baker Fire Department and the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the scene to fight the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

The Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents.

