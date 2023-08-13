Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD: 1 person in custody after traffic stop leads to pursuit near casino

BRPD pursuit near casino
BRPD pursuit near casino(viewer)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms they have one person in custody after a failed traffic stop lead to a short pursuit.

According to a BRPD spokesman, the pursuit comes after individuals in a vehicle refused to stop around downtown near North I-110.

Police say the individuals bailed from the car and ran on foot around L’Auberge Casino.

One person was taken into custody, officials confirm.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Weak, brief cold front brings temporary heat relief
2 people shot while in vehicle on Airline Highway, police say
Road closure announced.
I-12 to I-10 flyover ramp in EBR to close for repairs
West Morvant Place
House fire leaves 9 residents displaced