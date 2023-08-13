BRPD: 1 person in custody after traffic stop leads to pursuit near casino
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms they have one person in custody after a failed traffic stop lead to a short pursuit.
According to a BRPD spokesman, the pursuit comes after individuals in a vehicle refused to stop around downtown near North I-110.
Police say the individuals bailed from the car and ran on foot around L’Auberge Casino.
One person was taken into custody, officials confirm.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
