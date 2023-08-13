Facebook
2 people shot while in vehicle on Airline Highway, police say

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were shot while in a vehicle on the morning of Sunday, August 13, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. along Airline Highway near Dutton Avenue.

The two victims have injuries that are not considered life-threatening at this time, the BRPD spokesman said. He added the victims alerted law enforcement after showing up at a hospital with injuries.

Three people were in the vehicle, but only two of them were injured in the shooting, police said. The victims told police they heard several gunshots before being struck, according to BRPD.

There is no suspect or motive at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

