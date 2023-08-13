Facebook
10 straight heat warnings

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 13
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 13
By Jared Silverman
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you catch the Perseid Meteor Shower last night? If not, you still should be able to tonight into early Monday morning, the best viewing time being after midnight.

It’s another day and another excessive heat warning, which makes ten straight!

Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs around 103 and peak heat index readings up to 115! The next few days, heat index values will continue to be high with more warnings in our future.

As for relief from the heat, there isn’t much in this forecast cycle. Rain chances go up a bit next week, but it will still be unseasonably hot!

