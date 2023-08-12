Search underway after inmates escape Ascension Parish Jail
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Sherriff’s Office deputies are searching for two escaped inmates.
According to APSO, the pair escaped a little past 9 p.m. on Friday, August 11.
There has been a perimeter set up around the jail.
No other details were released at this time.
This is a developing story.
