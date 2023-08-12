Facebook
Remains of missing man believed to have been located, deputies say

Cameron McCrory
Cameron McCrory(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said they believe the remains of a missing man have been located.

According to LPSO, the remains are believed to belong to Cameron McCrory, 24, who had been reported as missing since Saturday, July 22.

“The remains were located in a thick wooded area behind North Park facilities,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. “Even though foul play is not suspected at this time, we will continue our investigation to confirm the identity.”

Deputies said the remains were located after several extensive searches by LPSO and a volunteer K9 team.

Members of the public are being asked to keep the family and friends of McCrory in their thoughts and prayers.

