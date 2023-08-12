Remains of missing man believed to have been located, deputies say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said they believe the remains of a missing man have been located.

According to LPSO, the remains are believed to belong to Cameron McCrory, 24, who had been reported as missing since Saturday, July 22.

RELATED: LPSO searching for missing 24-year-old man

“The remains were located in a thick wooded area behind North Park facilities,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. “Even though foul play is not suspected at this time, we will continue our investigation to confirm the identity.”

Deputies said the remains were located after several extensive searches by LPSO and a volunteer K9 team.

Members of the public are being asked to keep the family and friends of McCrory in their thoughts and prayers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.