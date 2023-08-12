More excessive heat expected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another excessive heat warning will be in effect Saturday and most likely Sunday too, with peak heat index readings up to 115!

More triple digits are expected, but we’ve also had very warm overnights and mornings. In fact, our top five all-time warmest lows are all from the past week.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be very hot with highs at 103 and the heat index up to 115 under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

There is a slightly better chance of an afternoon shower on Sunday, but rain chances don’t go up until midweek.

Next week, rain chances go up, but highs won’t go down too much, with upper 90s by the end of the ten-day.

