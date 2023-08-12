I-10 reopens near Mississippi-Louisiana state line following 11-hour fire-related closure

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fire-related closure of Interstate 10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line has finally ended Saturday (Aug. 12) evening.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced the closure of both directions on I-10 in a social media post at 2:33 p.m. At the time, it estimated the interstate would be closed for approximately 50 minutes, targeting a reopening at 3:23 p.m.

However, the closure wound up being in effect for nearly 11 hours.

After opening temporarily around 1 p.m. on Saturday, the route was closed again around 4 p.m. due to a grass fire in the median around mile marker 8. The route was opened a second time for both lanes after 5:16 p.m., according to MDOT.

I-10 between MS 607 / NASA / Waveland EX 2 and MS 43 / MS 603 / Bay St Louis EX 13 is temporarily CLOSED due to a grass fire. Law enforcement is diverting traffic eastbound onto hwy 607 & westbound onto hwy 603.



Smoke is limiting visibility. Map It: https://t.co/rSKnMszk3r pic.twitter.com/yE2leCeKbh — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) August 11, 2023

The closure is in both directions of I-10 between Mississippi Hwy. 607/NASA/Waveland exit 2 and Mississippi Hwy. 42/603/Bay St. Louis exit 13. Motorists are being diverted eastbound onto Hwy. 607 and westbound onto Hwy. 603.

