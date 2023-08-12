Facebook
Family, attorney raising questions after man hangs himself while in BRPD custody

By Perry Robinson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of a man committed suicide while in the custody of the Baton Rouge Police Department is raising questions surrounding the circumstances of his death.

“It doesn’t make sense to me. It doesn’t,” said Melissa Maxwell.

According to BRPD, investigators believe Kiyle Maxwell, 25, hung himself while in the holding cell while waiting to be processed for transport to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Officials state that the suicide occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 10 at the Violent Crimes Unit Office.

Maxwell was involved in a shooting that occurred on Thursday around 5:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of N. Lobdell. BRPD stated.

He was taken into custody while at a local hospital treating a minor gunshot wound to the leg, according to family.

“He knew this would’ve broken me, and I’m broke. I’m numb. I need answers,” said Melissa Maxwell.

According to BRPD, there is surveillance video that points at the hallway and at the door of the room Kiyle was at, but there isn’t video inside the actual room.

A spokesman told WAFB hallway video does show officers checking on him periodically and that they tried to render aid.

Attorney Ron Haley is still curious about the timeline.

“This is something that would take a while to accomplish with the tools that are at his disposal,” said Haley.

Haley and the family are asking for more transparency.

“We are questioning whether or not this happened the way that it did, however, even if this did happen the way they said it, there are so many things that should’ve been done to prevent this,” said Haley.

This is an ongoing investigation with both the Louisiana State Police and the EBR Coroner’s Office providing assistance.

“He is 6′2, roughly 150 pounds. How does he hang himself using shoestring,” asked Haley. “Is it impossible? No. Probable? I think that’s up to the police to be transparent and show us what exactly happened.”

