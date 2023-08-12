College, career community day to offer networking opportunities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A college and career community day in Baton Rouge will offer networking opportunities and more on Saturday, August 12.

Organizers said the event will take place at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center on Central Road in Baton Rouge. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

K-12 students, job seekers, parents, vendors, and employers are all welcome. In addition to the networking opportunities, there will also be giveaways.

“We want our children to return to school equipped with school supplies, toiletries, and backpacks,” said EBR Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks. “Our college and career individuals will find useful informational sessions on job readiness and funding available for workforce development, training, and local job vacancies. We always want to support our local small businesses, offering a variety of products and services. There will also be voter registration available.

Parents, students, and job seekers can register ahead of time by clicking here. For details about registration for vendors and employers, click here.

