All 3 escaped inmates have been captured after escape from Ascension Parish Jail

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies have found two of the three escaped inmates that escaped earlier.

APSO stated that Blake Menefee, 21, Logan Delana,27, and Zachary Freeman, 30, have all been captured after escaping earlier in the night.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, the three escaped around 8:35 p.m. on Friday, August 11.

Blake Manefee (APSO)

Zachary Freman (APSO)

Logan Delana (APSO)

Menefee was charged with Illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal possession of stolen things over 25K, aggravated flight from an officer, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and illegal carry of weapons.

Freman was charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Delana was charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal possession of stolen things over 25k, aggravated flight from a officer, possession with intent to distribute, schedule one CDS, and illegal carry of weapons possession of firearm by convicted felon.

There has been a perimeter set up around the jail, according to deputies.

If you have any information that can help with the search please contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

