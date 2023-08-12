2 arrested in connection with Facebook Marketplace scam, deputies say

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a scam involving stolen trucks and Facebook Marketplace, according to deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Gabrielle Rostran, 43, and Elvis Munoz, 29, both face charges.

According to authorities, the arrests of Rostran and Munoz came after an investigation that involved an undercover operation.

The investigation started in July after law enforcement members were notified about a stolen truck that was purchased on Facebook Marketplace, deputies said. They added that a Tangipahoa Parish resident bought the truck and later learned it was stolen. The truck had a swapped VIN number in the window and the factory label on the driver’s side door frame, according to TPSO.

Deputies said that during the investigation, the Tangipahoa Parish resident alerted them about a second and similar truck that was also being sold on Facebook Marketplace.

According to authorities, detectives went undercover and started speaking with the seller of the second truck.

Detectives arranged to purchase the second truck in Lake Charles and learned it was also stolen after following through with the purchase, according to TPSO.

Rostran was identified as the person who sold the first truck to the Tangipahoa Parish resident, deputies said. They added she had been previously arrested for the same type of crime in Texas.

Rostran and Munoz are in the custody of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and are awaiting extradition to Tangipahoa Parish, deputies said.

Rostran faces the below charges, according to TPSO:

Conspiracy to commit fraud

Conspiracy to injure public records

Injuring public records

Accessory after the face: motor vehicle, alteration or removal of identifying numbers

Munoz faces the below charges, deputies said:

Conspiracy to commit theft

Conspiracy to injure public records

Accessory after the fact: motor vehicle, alteration or removal of identifying numbers

