Zachary leaders hold crime prevention meeting to hear public concerns, share different strategies

City leaders in Zachary held a public meeting to discuss recent reports of crime and potential strategies to address the problem.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - City leaders in Zachary held a public meeting to discuss recent reports of crime and potential strategies to address the problem.

The meeting comes almost two weeks after an 18-year-old was shot and killed.

“It’s terrible. It should’ve never happened,” said Sam Williams, a concerned resident.

The meeting was led by newly elected Police Chief Darryl Lawrence, Jr., and Councilwoman Jennifer Boyd.

According to city leaders, the meeting gave the community not only a chance to share their concerns, but also learn how officials are tackling the issue.

One solution the city plans to do is create a crime commission.

Each councilmember will pick one person from their district to sit on the commission and help serve as a liaison between the community and police.

That person will act as a voice from their specific area and communicate with police to help address crime.

“We’re going to be reactive; we’re going to come when you call, we’re going to be there to help, but they’ll be the ones that’ll actually witness these things. So, we’re going to try to tie in with that resource,” said Chief Lawrence.

People got a chance to ask the police chief and other leaders about crime cameras, police staffing and patrolling.

Chief Lawrence said this is the kind of dialogue that’s needed between his office and the community.

“We have to get together now to prevent this from continuing and growing into a bigger problem.”

One man at the meeting shared a different perspective that he believes is the key to solving this problem.

“If you get the Lord in your life and let him direct your life, this’ll be better. They talk about children. The children have to be raised from the home. It starts in the home and put Christ in their life. If you do that, it’ll work out for you,” said Williams.

Lawrence plans to have similar meetings in the future to give more people an opportunity to share their concerns.

