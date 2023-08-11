Facebook
There’s a hot air balloon festival in Zachary on Saturday; here’s what you need to know

Hot air balloons
Hot air balloons(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Get ready for a really “hot” time in Zachary this weekend.

The 2023 Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off Saturday, Aug. 12 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. at BREC’s Zachary Community Park.

If you’re interested, you can expect food trucks, face painting, a photo booth, a mechanical bull, arts and crafts, an adult beverage tent, a concert by the Eddie Smith Band, games for kids, and of course, tethered hot air balloon rides.

Organizers say hot air balloon rides will take place from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. It costs $20 for adults and $15 for kids ages 11 and under.

A balloon glow will take place from 8 p.m. until 9 p.m.

View a map of the festival below:

The 2023 Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off Saturday, Aug. 12 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. at BREC’s Zachary Community Park.(Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival/Facebook)

Festival goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or blanket. No ice chests will be allowed.

Take a look at the parking maps below:

The 2023 Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off Saturday, Aug. 12 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. at BREC’s Zachary Community Park.(Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival/Facebook)
The 2023 Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off Saturday, Aug. 12 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. at BREC’s Zachary Community Park.(Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival/Facebook)

Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

