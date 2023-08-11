There’s a hot air balloon festival in Zachary on Saturday; here’s what you need to know
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Get ready for a really “hot” time in Zachary this weekend.
The 2023 Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off Saturday, Aug. 12 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. at BREC’s Zachary Community Park.
If you’re interested, you can expect food trucks, face painting, a photo booth, a mechanical bull, arts and crafts, an adult beverage tent, a concert by the Eddie Smith Band, games for kids, and of course, tethered hot air balloon rides.
Organizers say hot air balloon rides will take place from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. It costs $20 for adults and $15 for kids ages 11 and under.
A balloon glow will take place from 8 p.m. until 9 p.m.
View a map of the festival below:
Festival goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or blanket. No ice chests will be allowed.
Take a look at the parking maps below:
