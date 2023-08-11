Suspect takes own life while in custody, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating an in-custody death that appears to be a suicide.

According to BRPD, investigators believe Kiyle Maxwell, 25, committed suicide while in the holding cell while waiting to be processed for transport to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Officials state that the suicide occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 10 at the Violent Crimes Unit Office.

Maxwell was involved in a shooting that occurred on Thursday around 5:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of N. Lobdell. BRPD stated.

He was taken into custody while at a local hospital treating a minor gunshot wound, officials say.

This is an ongoing investigation with both the Louisiana State Police and the EBR Coroner’s Office providing assistance.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.