Parish leaders launch new campaign to make St. Francisville a destination travel spot

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - West Feliciana Parish launched a new tourism campaign called visit St. Francisville.

A spokesperson for the West Feliciana Parish Tourist Commission says they are branding for the inspired traveler.

“I see more and more people coming here and discovering what makes St. Francisville great and bring back their friends and family,” Devan Corbello said, Executive Director for the West Feliciana Tourist Commission.

According to Corbello, the parish has seen a 24 percent increase in visitor spending in the past few years.

That alone is a representation of how popular the area has become.

“We have surpassed our 2019 numbers which is kind of the threshold before covid,” Corbello said.

Tourism is the 5th largest industry in the state. People who live in St. Francisville hope all of the many hidden gems this town has to offer are bound to be discovered.

