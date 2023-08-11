Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

A lot of excitement surrounding LSU’s offense under Mike Denbrock

Mike Denbrock’s debut in the SEC was pretty solid considering the success of quarterback Jayden Daniels.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mike Denbrock’s debut in the SEC was pretty solid considering the success of quarterback Jayden Daniels.

He coordinated all the pieces, a young line, all sorts of new faces at tight end, running back, and even wide receiver.

Super sophomore Emery Jones going to work Thursday with the 2023 LSU offense being molded and shaped as we speak.

“Overall I’m really pleased with the effort I think they want to be really good, I’m not sure all the time we understand what it takes to do that. We’re still working on that,” said Denbrock.

Offensive coordinator Denbrock sounds like pretty much everyone else we’ve spoken to here at LSU saying the Tigers are in a much better place now than they were an August ago.

“I think about going into the Florida State game a year ago and boy there were a lot of unknowns. And you know I don’t know how well they knew us and I don’t know how well we knew them,” said Denbrock. “It’s just a whole different feeling and vibe. They believe in each other we believe in them so it’s got some excitement surrounding it for sure.”

Dialing up more explosive plays certainly wouldn’t be a bad thing.

“I thought we caught a lot of footballs with our backs turned to where we were trying to score last year if that makes sense,” Denbrock stated. “We ran a lot of stops and comebacks and different things like that and we were good at it.”

“What we looked at was trying to create a lot more catch-and-run opportunities for the great athletes that we have and allow those guys to be what they are which with the ball in their hands pretty dangerous football players,” said Denbrock.

Mason Lunsford who spent the last four years at Maryland certainly is a nice addition to the LSU offensive line.

True freshman Lance Heard likewise is a new force upfront.

Wide receiver Aaron Anderson is now a Tiger looking to make an impact on offense and special teams.

“Aaron is unbelievably blessed with ball skills and he can break people down in space,” Denbrock said. “We’ve got to get him into scenarios as much as we possibly can and allow him to do what he’s best at.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

WAFB's Jacques Doucet joins Game Time to discuss the latest at LSU fall camp.
WAFB's Jacques Doucet discusses the latest on the Tigers at fall camp | Game Time with John Eads
What were the Tigers' trends for last season and the seasons before? How did they fare on the...
What are the latest trends for the Tigers last season and prior years? | Game Time with John Eads
LSU is loaded at the running back position, who will emerge as the top back?
LSU has a stable full of RBs, who will emerge? | Game Time with John Eads
LSU added 4-star running back Caden Durham from Duncanville, but missed out on teammate Colin...
LSU adds 4-star Caden Durham, misses out on 5-star Colin Simmons | Game Time with John Eads