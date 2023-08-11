A lot of excitement surrounding LSU’s offense under Mike Denbrock

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mike Denbrock’s debut in the SEC was pretty solid considering the success of quarterback Jayden Daniels.

He coordinated all the pieces, a young line, all sorts of new faces at tight end, running back, and even wide receiver.

Super sophomore Emery Jones going to work Thursday with the 2023 LSU offense being molded and shaped as we speak.

“Overall I’m really pleased with the effort I think they want to be really good, I’m not sure all the time we understand what it takes to do that. We’re still working on that,” said Denbrock.

Offensive coordinator Denbrock sounds like pretty much everyone else we’ve spoken to here at LSU saying the Tigers are in a much better place now than they were an August ago.

“I think about going into the Florida State game a year ago and boy there were a lot of unknowns. And you know I don’t know how well they knew us and I don’t know how well we knew them,” said Denbrock. “It’s just a whole different feeling and vibe. They believe in each other we believe in them so it’s got some excitement surrounding it for sure.”

Dialing up more explosive plays certainly wouldn’t be a bad thing.

“I thought we caught a lot of footballs with our backs turned to where we were trying to score last year if that makes sense,” Denbrock stated. “We ran a lot of stops and comebacks and different things like that and we were good at it.”

“What we looked at was trying to create a lot more catch-and-run opportunities for the great athletes that we have and allow those guys to be what they are which with the ball in their hands pretty dangerous football players,” said Denbrock.

Mason Lunsford who spent the last four years at Maryland certainly is a nice addition to the LSU offensive line.

True freshman Lance Heard likewise is a new force upfront.

Wide receiver Aaron Anderson is now a Tiger looking to make an impact on offense and special teams.

“Aaron is unbelievably blessed with ball skills and he can break people down in space,” Denbrock said. “We’ve got to get him into scenarios as much as we possibly can and allow him to do what he’s best at.”

