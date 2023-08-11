Livingston Parish Superintendent announces plans to retire

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Superintendent of Livingston Parish Schools, Joe Murphy, confirmed he plans to retire after the 2023-2024 school year in an interview with WAFB’s Cali Hubbard during 9News This Morning.

“This will be my last first day of school,” Murphy said Friday, Aug. 11.

Murphy added his contract expires in the summer of 2024 and he does not intend to renew it.

